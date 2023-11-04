After the actor’s death, many have remembered this excerpt from his book praising the Ross Geller interpreter.

It’s only been a week since the saddest day for Friends fans since the series finale in 2004. The death of Matthew Perry unexpectedly has left all the sitcom fans devastatedbut it has also served to remember some of the moments of camaraderie that all the actors shared both in front of and behind the cameras.

Precisely, The Guardian has rescued one of the extracts from Perry’s memoir, Friends, lovers and that terrible thingfor highlight how much the actor admired another of his co-stars, David Schwimmerfor your generosity.

In the pages of his book Perry recalled that after the success of Ross and Rachel’s relationship Both actors were offered a significant salary increase in the third season. However, Schwimmer, instead of settling for this, convinced Jennifer Aniston to lower her salary expectations so that everyone could negotiate an equal pay rise.

“David had the opportunity to be the one who earned the most in the cast and he didn’t want to take advantage of it.. I’d like to say I would have done the same, but having been a 25 year old miser, I’m not sure. His decision made us take care of each other in what were tough negotiations with the network that ended up giving us tremendous power,” Perry recalled.

“We are completely devastated”

After an entire weekend of silence, Matthew Perry’s friends on Friends published a joint statement about the pain they felt over the loss of their friend. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-stars. “We were family.”

“As time passes we can talk more. But for now, our thoughts and love are with Matty’s family, his friends and all those who loved him around the world,” Matthew Perry’s Friends friends said goodbye.