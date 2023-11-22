“We are back to the Iene method. Last night a report was broadcast in which they said that I would be against hyperimmune plasma, so they enter where I am working”, “with a camera they wait for you around a corner and show you some scientific articles”. This is how Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, makes his debut in a video posted on

“The question I ask myself is this: they say that in the book I attacked them on hyperimmune plasma. And in fact Le Iene seems to me to have made several blunders. In Stamina, the method which proved to be highly ineffective, they dedicated 21 episodes and I talk about it in the book. After that, they pushed for the use of hyperimmune plasma in severe forms” of Covid.

“That is – this is the reconstruction of the infectious disease specialist – the services of the Hyenas of that period were on people who arrived truly desperate, in the last stage in intensive care and they gave them hyperimmune plasma and they were resuscitated. This is not the case. The hyperimmune plasma in that type of patients does not work and this was clearly demonstrated by an Italian study, which I cited and which is called the Tsunami study. After which other publications were made on hyperimmune plasma in different situations, given very early in the very early stages of the disease, in the first 2 or 3 days, or within the first 5 days, and it can play a role there.”

“But be careful – he points out – because hyperimmune plasma is not, as is said, a zero-cost drug. Donors are needed, we need to organize and everything is not that simple. The Hyenas must stop making continuous invasions of the field” , urges Bassetti, remarking in the comment on the post: “You don’t learn by making mistakes…”. “Let the doctors be the doctors,” he finally invites in the video. “When they got into health issues, at least a couple of them made major blunders. After that – she concludes – I find this way of chasing people while they are working sincerely really in bad taste”.