Mattel was not entirely convinced with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s script for Barbie, and added some notes with corrections and questions for it to be revised.

One of the keys to the Barbie movie is found in the fight of its protagonist against Mattel when he arrives in the real world where the patriarchy. ¿To what extent did Greta Gerwig have creative freedom? to write the script for his feature film without it being censored by the toy company?

Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script for Barbie along with Noah Baumbach, but before filming of the film began, it had to be approved by Mattel. One of the first notes they received about it was related to the shooting that one of the Mattel executives when they arrive Barbielandia With Will Ferrell.

“There was a note when we first turned in the script,” Noah Baumbach explained. “On page 111: “Should we shoot a Mattel executive?” At that moment we thought: That should be in the ad!”

“But all the notes had a question mark at the end,” Greta Gerwig added. “It wasn’t like, ‘This has to happen.’ It was more like, ‘But does it have to be this way?'” Still, the director of Barbie recognizes that Ynon Kreiz, the general director of Mattel, gave them “a lot of confidence and freedom.” “There was a real: If you say this is good, then go ahead.”

Mattel was about to censor the shooting of a company executive in Barbie

The film also faced other censorship attempts, which Greta Gerwig finally managed to include in the movie. Like for example the moment when the teenager Sasha gutted Barbie calling her a fascist.

Also almost left out of the final Barbie footage was the moment when Barbie’s character Margot Robbie He arrives in the real world, meets an old woman, and calls her pretty, but Greta Gerwig prevailed over Mattel, ensuring that the film would lose all its meaning without her.