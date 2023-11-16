The death of Matthew Perry has shaken the world of Hollywood. His Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc has finally fired his friend.

Matt LeBlanc’s very hard farewell to Matthew Perry has hit social networks. The actor known for the role of Joey in Friends dedicated a heartfelt tribute to his deceased colleague, who died unexpectedly on October 28 at the age of 54. Through a post on Instagram, LeBlanc shared his regret and recalled the unforgettable moments they shared on the set of the iconic HBO series. A television series that none of us will ever forget.

Matt LeBlanc expressed his grief over the death of Matthew Perry with an emotional message. A message she shared on her personal Instagram account. “Matthew,” the letter begins. “I say goodbye with a heavy heart. The times we spent together are, honestly, among the best of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother. You are finally free. With lots of love. And I guess you get to keep the 20 bucks you owe me.”

His death is still a mystery

Matt LeBlanc’s Friends character, Joey, and Matthew Perry’s, Chandler, They were best friends in the series and were even roommates for a time.. The two actors shared many scenes together during the series. At this time, the cause of the actor’s death has not yet been revealed. According to police, he was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs at the scene. Everything indicates that it was a heart attack.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Matthew Perry,” states the joint statement from Friends actors, among whom is the aforementioned Matt LeBlanc. And also Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. “We were more than co-stars. We were also a family. There is a lot to say, but now let’s take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, when we can. For now, our thoughts and love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”