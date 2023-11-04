Before giving birth to the most successful animated series of all time, Matt Groening made his first steps in a comic strip that was not short either.

If we mention Matt Groening without providing context to the conversation, the easiest thing is for your brain to think of Homer, Bart, Maggie, Marge y Lisa Simpson. The protagonists of The Simpsons inevitably carry the bond with their creator etched in stone.

The same would happen with the characters of Futurama or, more recently, of (Disenchantment), his latest series for Netflix. But neither of those two series is the one that brings us here today: The Simpsons is.

It has rained a lot since that month of December in which Fox began to broadcast the life of the most famous yellow family in Springfield and, more than three decades later, it is still broadcast with 36 confirmed seasons and a fan base that already spans several generations.

The winds of change may have made the last seasons of The Simpsons less attractive in the eyes of the oldest fans, but the ability to engage new generations, and a good part of its most loyal fandom, remains intact.

But we are digressing. Long before Homer Simpson and his family came to life in Matt Groening’s sketches, the series creator was showing signs of success with a key project: a comic strip titled life in hell.

The most intimate Matt Groening

This satire by the creator of The Simpsons gradually presented elements that, years later, would come to the screen with adaptations to form the series that catapulted Groening to fame.

The story follows two anthropomorphic rabbits, Binky and his girlfriend, Shebain addition to Bongo, who it is implied may or may not be the child of both. They are also Akbar y Jeffwho were brothers or a couple depending on Matt Groening’s mood and who, in essence, are two weird clones of Charlie Brown.

The strip explored many elements that Matt Groening would later also touch on in The Simpsons, but also He went much deeper into topics such as sexuality, death and the aspect of nihilistic philosophy..

Groening began self-publishing Life in Hell in 1977, around the time a certain George Lucas was releasing Star Wars. In addition to handing it out to his friends, Matt Groening sold his comic strip at the record store where he worked on Sunset Boulevard.

Life in Hell was a very personal work that gradually gained the attention of larger publications, although Matt Groening had to tone down the more obscene elements of these “adorable” bunnies a bit.

The spark that gave rise to The Simpsons

Okay, but how did Life in Hell influence so that, without it, The Simpsons would not exist? Let’s go with it right now.

Already in the 80s, a certain James L. Brooks was looking for content for the variety show he had co-created with Jerry Belson, Ken Estin y Heide Perlman: The Tracey Ullman show.

It was then that one of the Life in Hell comic strips came into his hands, so he contacted Matt Groening in the hope that he would create an adaptation in shorts that would be broadcast between the program’s slots.

When Groening and Brooks met, the cartoonist chose to shape a unique family that, although maintaining the style of the rabbits from Life in Hell, was completely new.

James L. Brooks liked the idea and Matt Groening created 50 short films The Simpson for The Tracey Ullman Show. But it was never enough for an audience eager for more experiences of the yellow family.

He December 17, 1989Fox aired A White Christmas, the first episode of The Simpsons, and, well, as they say, the rest is television history. The series has been broadcast for 35 seasons and work is already underway on the 36th..

But Matt Groening didn’t forget Binky, Sheba and company. life in hell continued to be published until 2012with a presence in more than 200 newspapers in North America.

Allusions to the characters in The Simpsons are frequent for those who know the stories of Life in Hell, a story that can proudly claim to have been the seed of the most successful animated series of all time.