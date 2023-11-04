It’s been six years since Fortnite launched its Battle Royale mode. Not many people saw the tsunami coming upon us, both in popularity and in ways to completely change certain aspects of the video game industry. Its history is so extensive that many players have forgotten or have not even experienced many of the stages of its evolution.

Fortnite It didn’t invent anything beyond combining the third-person shooter with a construction system. However, Epic Games has always known how to evolve its game in such a way that millions of players would stay hooked over the years… because that ended up costing money spent on the seasons and the in-game store.

And it is not a slight evolution, but rather changes that have dared to touch the very essence of the experience: the map has undergone changes that have left it unrecognizable, the weapons have been constantly rotating and they have even dared to touch a construction that was believed to be immovable. Now we know that Fortnite It’s much more than building walls, ramps and ceilings, and the proof is in the mobility or parkour improvements.

After much applause, criticism and some “the end of Fortnite”, Epic Games has paid a debt it owed to the most veteran players… some still active and others away from their world for a long time. The Origins Season returns us to Fortnite Chapter 1, which means returning to the map from then and using objects that were long forgotten. The official blog shows in detail all the content that returns to the experience.

A trip to Fortnite’s past

It had been years since I had played more than three games in a row Fortnite. I’m one of those veterans who abandoned ship a long time ago, but who has come in from time to time to see the new crossovers, the retirement of construction, the improvements in mobility and to capture content for many of the publications that you can read on VidaExtra .

The return to the past of Fortnite is an unavoidable event for the players who make up the old guard, those who saw how Battle Royale wrote its page in the history of video games. And what has it been like to return after so long? You can take a look for yourself in the following video.

It was very exciting to win my first game in the Origins season of Fortnite. Not only because I have achieved it without building a single wall in combat, but because I have felt like those days when I was learning to play. I have never liked building, but on this occasion I didn’t even remember how it was done. So I understand your possible “all fools are lucky.”

If I’m honest, winning has been the least exciting of all. What I liked most was taking a look at the map and remembering all the locations I was reading: Lucky Landing, Tortuous Tunnels, Cholesterol Village, Trade City, Tomato Temple, Ribera Repipi, Alameda Aullante, Committed Reels, etc.





The map is not exactly the original, although many of its locations have been there from the beginning. Needless to say, one of my first stops to take screenshots has been Pisos Picados, the personal coliseum for all players looking for action and fucking from the second one of the game.

The current Pisos Picados looks the same as the one where many of us shot each other in our origins. The buildings and streets of this city have witnessed confrontations worthy of the most epic animes in history. If there is a place that defines Fortnite Above all, it is undoubtedly this small town.









After visiting Ciudad Comercio, Templo Tomate, Alameda Aullante and Sociedad Sibarita; and Pisos Picados in my first and second game respectively (yes, I have been blown up in dives), I have headed to my favorite location on the map: a mountain southeast of Ribera Repipi, known as the Viking village or simply the Viking ship.

Taking the capture of the place has cost me more than it seems, because several players were not up to the task… and ended up breaking the right area of ​​my beloved Drakkar. That reminded me that I spent many months falling only in this location and that I experienced confrontations so horrible that many completely erased all the houses and even the boat.





Once with the Victory Magisterial and the first locations visited, my goal in the following games has been to visit the rest of the places to see if they were as I remembered… and they are. Fortnite veterans: I know that returning to these heights is difficult and that mental health comes first, but trust me when I tell you that it is worth taking a few hours to sightsee and hit a few shots.

The same as 6 years ago… but better than then

Epic Games has been completely right by taking us back to the past of Fortnite with the Origins Season. The current experience has many of the original (and not so original) elements that I have told you about, but with many of the good decisions that the company has made over the years.





The construction is preserved, since it is an original element, but it has improved mobility: jogging and running, normal jump and long jump, sliding, parkour and the fluidity provided by the PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions. Furthermore, Fortnite has become a thematic pastiche and we have skins from everything: movies, series, animes, mangas and even other video games.

If you have the opportunity and are curious, especially veterans, I recommend installing again Fortnite and play some games. And if you manage to fool your old comrades, then you are guaranteed an afternoon/evening like in the old days. Epic Games has complied… although it would have been even better to have the original, authentic map.

