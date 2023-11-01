Xiaomi already sells practically everything in Spain, and little by little it is also making its way into the smart watch sector, where there is truly fierce competition, especially if what you want is to reach the most demanding audience of all: athletes.

For them there is right now a Xiaomi watch at a bargain price that can boast very top featuresthe Xiaomi Watch S1 Active with GPS that we were able to test in its day with more than satisfactory results in practically everything and that now Amazon has left it at only 88 euros.

It is a fairly considerable discount, although like almost all of them it is temporary, so you should hurry if this sports watch convinces you in quality and price, which is also on sale in the white version, certainly the most attractive of the two and the one that The less it usually drops in price.

It is true that there are many other models for exercising that are not bad at all, but to begin with if they have GPS they are usually more expensive, and less complete as well. The most affordable Garmins don’t even come close to the price that this Xiaomi has today.

As sold by Amazon, shipping is free in any case, whether you have a Prime account or not, although as is usually the case, if you do, your order will arrive much faster, in just one day. .

Sports precision and super battery

What clearly marks the difference with respect to other competitors is above all the battery life, which in our tests lasted more than a week without too many problems or losses, although everything largely depends on the use you give to the GPS. .

If you use it daily, you will have a little less autonomy, but if not, the truth is that you will be able to squeeze a lot out of its duration, much more than other similar watches, and it is not only a sports watch for running or cycling, but it measures swimming, indoor fitness and dozens of other activities.

The screen is perfectly visible in broad daylight and even covered in sweat you can use it by pressing the buttons, something that not all smart watches offer, but which is very useful.

Beyond everything we have already mentioned, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a good sports watch because it does what a sports watch has to do, which is to accurately measure heart rate, distance or calories burned, among other things. .

