Join the conversation

Although Mass Effect received a mysterious trailer a few days ago to celebrate N7 Day, it seems that BioWare would not plan to release the game until year 2029 or later. This was explained on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Morning program, where Jeff Grubb and Tamoor Hussain explained that The project is very far from its launchAccording to their sources, the game is still a long way off.

“Do you want some original reporting?” Grubb says. “This game is far from over. I’m told it’s similar in terms of timeline like when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018we won’t have that game until maybe next year.” In this way, doing calculations Mass Effect 5 would not arrive until 2029.

For his part, Hussain admits: “I have also heard some things and this game is very far away. It is up to now in another galaxy.” Thus, Grubb concludes that his sources told him that the trailer the other day was created primarily to assure players that a new game is in the works.

BioWare is confident in the future of Dragon Age and Mass Effect

If 50 BioWare workers were fired this summer to “guarantee the quality of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next Mass Effect”, it seems that both titles require a long period of development, since as of today details of both projects are unknown.

Regarding the science fiction game, a spectacular and different approach from what has been seen to date in the license has been anticipated. Among the latest rumors, it stood out to know that BioWare would eliminate the open world formula that was so disappointing in Mass Effect Andromeda. Thus, It will return to a format more similar to that of Mass Effect 3, the title that ended the initial trilogy with a story trailer of a semi-linear nature. However, it seems that we will have to wait additional time to find out new details and further progress on the project far from its launch…

Join the conversation