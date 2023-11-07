Mass Effect: Epsilon could be the title of the new thing from BioWare.

BioWare advances in next main installment of Mass Effect, a title anticipated very early. In fact, a year ago, when the first image of the game was published, it was anticipated that it was in a pre-production state, although progressing correctly. Now, the company shares a new preview of what could be Mass Effect 4 to celebrate N7 Day.

As every year, November 7 serves to celebrate the Mass Effect saga, being a very important date to anticipate news from the beloved science fiction franchise. On this occasion, a new publication on EA’s website showed several zeros and ones as part of certain words. The curious people who put all these numbers together in a binary translator discovered their meaning: the word “Epsilon”.

While some players think that the next title in the series will be Mass Effect: Epsilon, others think that BioWare has anticipated the number of the new game, since Epsilon is the fifth letter of the greek alphabet. It should be remembered that Mass Effect: Andromeda could be considered the fourth installment of the saga. However, it should be noted that the term also refers to a hidden section on the web page.

At the moment new details of the project are unknown, although a year ago it was anticipated that New characters and unprecedented places that the player will visit had already been devised.

Leaving the open world behind

Among the latest rumors of the next Mass Effect, it was worth knowing that BioWare would eliminate the open world formula that was so disappointing in Mass Effect Andromeda. Thus, It will return to a format more similar to that of Mass Effect 3, the title that ended the initial trilogy with a story trailer of a semi-linear nature. However, it seems that we will have to wait additional time to learn new details and further progress on the mysterious project.

