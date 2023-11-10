The MásMóvil operator completes its energy catalog with the arrival of a new gas plan. If the electricity supply was released in its day, from now on, they also have a gas plan. In addition, for each supply that MásMóvil customers contract, they can take a discount of 9 euros per month which varies depending on the energy service that is going to be contracted with the yellow operator.

MásMóvil gas rates

MásMóvil continues to take steps to fully complete its rate catalogue. You can no longer only find offers for fiber, mobile or convergent plans, within its energy catalog you can have the opportunity to contract a gas rate from today:

RL.1 rate (less than 5,000 kWh/year): fixed term for 5.2801 euros per month (with taxes it is 5.5441 euros) and variable term for 0.070 euros per kWh (with taxes it is 0.0854 euros).

RL.2 rate (between 5,000 and 15,000 kWh per year): fixed term of 8.1348 euros per month (with taxes it is 8.5415 euros) and variable term for 0.0780 euros per kWh (with taxes it is 0.0844 euros).

Keep in mind that the gas service in Spain does not have different rates to choose from. All It will depend on your annual consumption.. And from the operator they make it clear that this new gas service “follows the line of simplicity for the customer, excellent service and orientation towards savings on the rest of MásMóvil’s products and especially on the electricity rate. This service is part of a stable and competitive fixed price«. And all because their gas plans start from a fixed price, in addition to having some characteristics of the electricity service, such as help for consumption control.

Clients who contract this service will be able to report their meter readings via mobile app with the aim of facilitating the process and, above all, guaranteeing control of your consumption. Just as they will have the necessary tools to control consumption and be more efficient through detailed consumption graphs, personalized home studies, comparisons and savings tips.

In any case, this energy rate from the yellow operator is now available to contract in its different marketing channels, both for customers individuals, self-employed and small businesses: «The change can be made in 3 minutes without the need for a visit from a technician, without the supply being interrupted, and without providing more documentation than the identity document, the payment document, and an invoice.

Savings of 108 euros per year

In addition to the stable price for gas, the truth is that MásMóvil customers who contract this service and the electricity service can get an exclusive discount forever on their telephone bill. This reduction will be 9 euros per month, 3 euros for the gas supply and 6 euros for the electricity, which means a total saving of 108 euros per year.

And keep in mind that this particular discount is cumulative in the case of clients who contract the supply of several homes, so a client who also contracts with MásMóvil the service of a second residence will be able to save €18 per month or €216 per year.