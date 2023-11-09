Just about every manufacturer is now guilty of it: blackout packages. Even at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, for example, you can already get ‘Black Badge’ or ‘Blackline’ versions respectively and if you want, you can also strip your friendly Volvo of all its shine in 2023. However, it can always be more extreme, or so they must have thought at Maserati.

David Beckham likes it

They have equipped their MC20 with a blackout package, which goes a bit further than just black-lacquered trim parts. For example, the entire bodywork is not simply painted in black, but immediately in matte black to ensure that not a single spark of light reflects off it. Inside you will find a subdued celebration of black Alcantara and leather, although fortunately your day is brightened up somewhat by yellow stitching. Furthermore, the logos on the front and back of the Maserati have been sprayed in matte gold, but the result remains a car that is actually quite difficult to capture on screen… Especially if you also insist on taking your photos at night.

Of course, Maserati does not just do that, as evidenced by the name of this version. It is known as ‘MC20 Notte’ and for those who don’t know Italian, they like to say that the latter means ‘night’ in their native language. Maserati will only build 50 units of this special edition, which for the rest will simply stick to the drivetrain of the regular MC20. One of them is for former footballer David Beckham and we don’t mean to say anything about the target audience of such darkened versions… But maybe Maserati.