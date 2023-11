“While awaiting approval, they have already demonstrated their effectiveness in making the typical spots of atopic dermatitis disappear, and in promoting, with remarkable rapidity, the regrowth of hair in alopecia areata and the repigmentation of the skin in vitiligo. The alert on the thrombotic risk of jak inhibitors was launched in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, a pathology already subject to this problem, but not for dermatological pathologies”.