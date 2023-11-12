Both games would be released on PlayStation 5, but they have not yet had an approximate release date. Could we see them in the next two years?

Marvel’s Wolverine launches on PS5 and Bend Studio’s project (Days Gone) would follow suit, but neither of them would be seen on PS4. But neither Sony in PlayStation have confirmed nothing, despite in ArtStation date is set.

The sighting occurred recently on ResetEra, when a user claimed – sharing a screenshot that you can see below – that the profile listed both games with those dates.

This is still active on the page Hung Nguy, conceptual artist from Vietnam who has worked on other recent projects such as The Quarry, Company of Heroes 3 y/o Demon’s Souls.

This is curious because it coincides with information that Jeff Grubb gave in February of this year, saying that it was scheduled for 2024; although it could be delayed to 2025.

After all, Insomniac Games has just released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Although the acceleration of its development was already mentioned recently, thanks to its 520 employees at PlayStation Studios.

And that’s not counting that possible third AAA for PS5 in development, which would be on par with Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. Some users of the aforementioned forum find it hard to believe, but others argue that that is what “more than one team” is for.

The new PlayStation 5 exclusives would be ‘close’

If all this is true, and taking into account that Rockstar Games plans to show GTA 6 in early December, could we have a spectacular The Game Awards 2023?

In May it was also said that many PlayStation studios are ready to show their new games, but with two months left it is doubtful that an unannounced one arrives in 2023.

Meanwhile, it is noted that this artist is also working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Let us remember that his trailer was highly commented on at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023.

“It could be possible, given how crazy Insomniac keeps the deadlines. From 2020 until now, they have finished three Spider-Man games and a Ratchet & Clank. A masterful and productive AAA studio,” says one user.

Despite this, we recommend treating this as a mere rumor until there is something official. Dates may vary and/or change internally.

Even so, We’ll see if Marvel’s Wolverine arrives in 2024 and the new thing from Bend Studio (Days Gone) in 2025. How much are the bets?