As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of Marvel’s Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine is the next big title from Insomniac Games

PlayStation is currently experiencing a very sweet moment thanks to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new Insomniac game that has received all kinds of praise from critics and that, if this were not enough, has become a real commercial bombsince it has been announced that the title has managed to sell more than five million copies in just eleven days, which automatically makes it one of the brand’s biggest successes in the absence of Black Friday offers.

However, although Peter Parker and Miles Morales are getting much of the attention from Insomniac Games, they are not the only Marvel superheroes that we will see with this team, since Marvel’s Wolverine was announced in 2021 as his next big project, being a title that will share a universe with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and that promises to be the definitive mutant adventure just as they have done with the wall-crawler.

Marvel’s Wolverine could be released sometime in 2024

However, it has been noted that Insomniac Games has been dedicated to the development and promotion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, since since the teaser that was shown in 2021 of Marvel’s Wolverine we’ve barely seen anything of the title, limiting ourselves to brief and brief statements or mentions such as those of the universe shared with the wall-crawler game. However, despite this situation, it seems that Marvel’s Wolverine release date could have been leaked.

And this is all because concept artist Hung Nguy has been able to leak the release date of Marvel’s Wolverine because he has stated that has worked on the Marvel title and that its release date would be scheduled for 2024thus giving rise to the rumors that spoke of a one-year launch for another of the Insomniac Games games.

It should be noted that although This information should be taken with a grain of salt.we will be waiting for Insomniac Games or Sony itself to confirm something, since in the absence of knowing if they are working on any DLC It must be said that we know that the development team is correcting some errors in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

