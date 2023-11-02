There is no day that Jonathan Majors is not on everyone’s lips. He asked for it (presumably). The actor, in charge of giving life to Kang the Conqueror in the UCM, already has a date for his trial and although so far he has managed to overcome the controversy with Marvel Studios, opportunities may have also run out within the Disney factory. Or so the company’s latest movements make us suspect…

A new film withdrawn without explanation

There was a lot of talk about whether or not Disney was going to turn its back on Jonathan Majors after the abuse scandal towards his ex-partner that haunts him. In general, the mouse company tends to treat these things harshly and does not hesitate to get rid of whoever is necessary in order not to stain its spotlessness? reputation.

However, with Majors he is putting up with carts and carts. Despite the serious accusations that he has been subjected to by his ex-partner, Disney and its division of Marvel Studios decided to keep the actor in the role of Kang (or “He who remains” in Loki) giving their support to the interpreter and trusting in his innocence until proven otherwise.

But things could have changed. Majors already has date for your trial, which will be held in New York on November 29, and is once again on the front pages of the media remembering everything that happened. At the same time, it happens that Disney has withdrawn a movie of the actor that was going to be released in December, not even leaving open the possibility of a new release date. It has directly disappeared from the Disney+ broadcast plans to everyone’s surprise and without explanation, which creates even greater confusion.

Does this mean that the firm has tired of supporting Majors?

His role in the UCM, again on the tightrope

The latest events have once again reignited the debate about whether Jonathan should finally be fired and replaced within the Marvel universe. The movement is not easy: Kang is called to be the new great villain of Phases 5 and 6 of the UCM so replacing it is a complicated and tremendously risky process for the viewer.

And we must recognize Jonathan that his work as the new great enemy is complete. The actor has charisma and enough personality to give the character the touch it needs and there are many of us fans who had found in him the ideal performer to give him life.

Unfortunately, his personal life has stained his resume and until next November 29 we will not begin to know what chances he has of being found guilty or not (he, of course, declares himself completely innocent and claims to be living a nightmare).

Will Marvel have a little more patience or has it grown tired of weathering the storm and is the withdrawal of its film just a first clue? It won’t take long to find out.