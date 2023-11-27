Rumors continue to circulate online that they would see Venom take on a leading role in the next projects of the Spider-Man videogame universe: we told you about rumored spin-offs, but now we can also assume the arrival of a DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to symbiote theme.

The reason? Very simple. A new source has confirmed that only 10% of the recordings made with Venom’s voice actor were actually used… and the source, being the same voice actor as the symbiotei.e. the actor Tony Todd, is quite reliable.

The confirmation comes through an investigation carried out by Insider Gaming, which reports that Todd himself would have made these statements while talking about the contents (at least momentarily) cut from the final game.

It is unlikely that Insomniac will have had some recordings made and then decide to throw them away: much more likely, instead, these recordings will be used to a future project.

Venom seems to be at the center of the “cut content” issue from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Todd confirmed that it was originally conceived a symbiote costume for Miles toolater removed from the game.

What will be the fate of all this created but unused content? Given the huge success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (also nominated for GOTY) we can hypothesize that they will soon be reused in a new project.

Fonte:

Insider Gaming