Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 captivated fans of the spider superhero, as it improves and expands all the elements of the previous title. Likewise, it presents an original story that puts a unique spin on events that we have seen on multiple occasions in comics and other media. Of course, one of the most important changes did not make it to the final version.

The main antagonist of this new open world adventure is Venom, the classic villain of alien origin. Although he is a key piece of the narrative and represents the most important threat to the protagonists, it seems that many of his scenes were removed.

Miles Morales was going to wear the symbiote suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

During his participation in the Fan Expo San Francisco 2023, Tony Todd y Nadji Jeterwho play Venom y Miles Morales, respectively, spoke to fans about their work on the Insomniac Games video game. There, they revealed that one of the most significant changes was conspicuous by its absence in the final version.

Tony Todd confirmed that the developers’ original idea was that Miles Morales will use the symbiote suit during some point in the main story. For better or worse, that scene was completely discarded and is Peter Parker the only spider hero to join the alien being throughout the history of the PS5 exclusive.

Miles Morales came close to being a symbiote carrier in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Additionally, the actor famous for playing Candyman in the horror saga of the same name stated that only 10% of the dialogue he recorded as Venom for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was used in the final version. Unfortunately, he refrained from revealing more information about the deleted scenes.

Will Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 star in his own video game?

Tony Todd’s statements suggest that there was much removed content related to Venom. The reasons why the developer studio discarded those ideas are a mystery, but the community began to believe that a DLC o one spin-off starring the villain could be on the way.

That’s far from a crazy idea. Insomniac Games stated that it is open to the possibility of making a video game starring Venom. Of course, he assured that he will listen to the players’ opinions.

Although it is unknown if Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be a reality, creative director Bryan Intihar stated that the hypothetical third installment of this PlayStation franchise “will be very epic.” In that case, it seems that a key character will step aside and lose prominence.

Will Venom appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man sequels or spin-offs?

But tell us, did you like Venom’s appearance in the game? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively for PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to this open world title.

