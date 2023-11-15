In a year with few exclusive releases, PlayStation 5’s biggest bet was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, appealing to the talent of Insomniac Games and the success of the franchise worldwide. The results did not take long to arrive and it was recently confirmed that this title was the best seller in one of the most important markets.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling game of October in the US

The market analysis firm, Circana, presented its video game and console sales report corresponding to October 2023. It confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling game of the month in the US and immediately placed itself as the fourth best-selling game of the year thanks to the commercial performance it has had since its launch. Likewise, it was announced that the recent work of Insomniac Games led video game sales by units and dollars last month.

Regarding the comparison with its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 exceeded launch sales per dollar by double digits, although it should be taken into account that Marvel’s Spider-Man was launched with the previous standard price of $60 USD back then.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 surpassed Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Insomniac Games title surpassed one of the most important releases of last month, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which came in second position, although digital sales are not included in this case since Nintendo does not make them public. As for this great Switch title, it already occupies position 21 of the best-selling games of 2023.

On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also had good sales that earned it third place, demonstrating that the return to the franchise’s roots worked in Ubisoft’s favor at a time when it was needed most.

The best-selling games of October in the US – Image: Mat Piscatella via Twitter

