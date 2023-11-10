Being able to enjoy a video game featuring my favorite superhero connects me with my childhood self, so my expectations for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were through the roof. The first game from Insomniac Games had set the bar high by creating what was, without a doubt, the best title ever created about Spider-Man.

Overcoming that barrier was a challenge for the Sony developer and having achieved it in almost all its aspects has merit. I will not dedicate the text to talking about a story that has not moved me half as much as the conflict between Octavius ​​and Peter did because that is another debate. Here we came to talk about how an excellent scrolling system prevents me from playing Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The statement is somewhat exaggerated, although it hides many doses of truth. The inclusion of the spiders not only further energizes the tour of New York, but also pays the well-deserved tribute to such a characteristic element of the wall-crawler. On the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 we could already see Spider-Man with them and they had never been so forgotten by the studios, except for this occasion. Plummeting to take flight or extending a swing with a glide over buildings are pleasures that I can no longer give up.

Wind tunnels or air jets on rooftops are the ideal complement to the main addition to a system that worked like clockwork five years ago. The community and the press have grown tired of frantically applauding the scrolling mechanics created by Bryan Intihar’s team, so the pressure was extra for the second installment.





Even resources as well brought as using cobwebs as slingshots or throwing a cobweb cable wherever we want for the stealth sections are ideal additions. Now, having 100% completed everything it had to offer Marvel’s Spider-Man 2I have returned to the past to feel the evolution in my own hands.

The impact was instantaneous and took as little as my reflex action of pressing triangle to deploy the spiders. Obviously, Peter Parker does not use them in the 2018 work, so I’ve felt lame swinging around the Big Apple. It feels slow to play Marvel’s Spider-ManI seem to be traveling several gears below the speed the hero could reach.





I can’t get a boost, there’s no wind to lift; only the classic net launchers and I can’t even skid on the surface of the water. Insomniac Games has refined the formula to the extreme and I have no idea how it can be improved for the third title, but that is a problem they have to face.

Even the fight against criminals is clearly inferior. Activating the dial to select Peter’s gadgets now results in an unnecessary pause in the middle of the battle and there are combinations that are absurdly broken, allowing us to wipe out a tide of criminals without landing a single blow. Excellent decision by the studio by allowing special abilities to be activated in real time and not considering them as a definitive weapon.

However, it’s not all lights and confetti in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, because New York feels extremely empty. Once I have unlocked the Platinum trophy on PS5, it is natural that there are no more tasks to perform, but in the same way it is logical that certain incentives are maintained between the skyscrapers to continue visiting them. And this is where the adventure completely fails..





There are only two things you can do: wait for a random crime to appear on the map or split faces again in Mysterio’s challenges, but nothing more. Unlike Marvel’s Spider-Man, there is no ability to revisit an enemy hideout, run races, or even change the time of day. I’m a huge fan of photo mode, but I’d like to think there’s a further appeal to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It doesn’t matter if you switch between Peter or Miles, both can sit idly by in the absence of motivation. Some type of recurring mission or regular dynamic would have been great for the game to give it life after finishing all the possible tasks. It’s contradictory to complain about something like that, because what else could we do on a map that we have cleaned of icons from top to bottom, but I can’t help but feel that It is a pending issue for Insomniac Games. We’ll see if a future DLC or patch fixes it.

