Insomniac Games has been offering more details on the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Venom. The studio eliminated one of the villain’s weaknesses for a very specific reason.

Venom has been one of the great attractions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The launch of the PS5 exclusive has been a new approach to the mythical character that has convinced fans, although there has been one detail that separates it from the comics.

High auditory frequencies have always been Venom’s Achilles heel, but not only has it suffered from sound issues, but fire has proven to be a powerful ally against this villain. Surprisingly, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 No. Be careful there are SPOILERS below.

Sound, fire and destruction for Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

An interview with IGN has served for Isomniac Games to clarify The reason why the symbiote and Venom are not vulnerable to fire in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 universe. The creative director, Bryan Intihar revealed this change with respect to the comics.

Fire does not harm the Symbiote or Venom in this game, did you notice that? Intihar pointed out. “Originally, there were like five different weaknesses of the Symbiote, and we were like, ‘Oh my God, how are we going to communicate all these different things?'”

We thought, ‘You know what? For our universe, we are simply going to keep it with high-frequency sound,’ pointed out the manager, who commented that they had removed that weakness so as not to make the players dizzy in combat.

Someone said, ‘Why isn’t Harry hurt by the fire?’ and it’s like, if you noticed, in the Tombstone rescue mission, Pete pointedly says, ‘Does the fire bother you?’ and he says, ‘no, I don’t feel anything,’ just to make sure we cover our bases.”

It is not the first time that the secrets of the game have been talked about. Just this week, Insomniac openly commented on the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and who will be the “main Spider-Man” in the future. Beware of spoilers.

And if you are looking to obtain all the trophies, here we tell you more, such as where to find the Miles and Phin science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, how to get the Home run trophy! or other guides like how to unlock all suits including secrets.