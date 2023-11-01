Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 receives a new patch correcting some common bugs that cause crashes in the game, including the effects of a suit.

Insomniac Games has published a new patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which reaches version 1,001,004 (they are quite small patches at the moment) on PlayStation 5.

It is the third post-launch update for the game, a week after they corrected the embarrassing error in which they confused the flag of Cuba with that of Puerto Rico.

This patch serves to correct some of the most frequent bugs in the game, which prevented progress: players stuck, bosses stuck in level geometry, blockages in a tutorial…

Additionally, this patch fixes a bug in the Enhanced Suit that caused it to have duplicate eyes. The previous patch secretly improved one of the suits from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and fans loved it…

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Notes 1,001,004

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck during the ending of Marko’s Memories. Fixed an issue where a boss could get stuck in geometry. Fixed several issues where the player could get stuck during the Galvanize tutorial. Fixed an issue where players with shortcuts enabled could get stuck on a puzzle during the New Threads quest. Fixed an issue where load jumping would break when assigned to a shortcut. Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Classic Suit would have duplicate eye details. Fixed more issues with models not loading correctly after long play sessions. Improved stability

And in the future? Nothing has been announced, but fans are speculating that there will be a DLC starring Daredevilafter the enigmatic response that its director gave to the absence of a popular easter egg from the previous games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive future updates, including four new celebrity-designed suits for Spider-Man, including that of Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr.

These will join the 68 costumes already available for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which you can unlock by playing. In our guides we also explain where to find the Miles and Phin science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to get the Home run trophy!