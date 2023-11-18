The situations offered by video games can be really fun. On this occasion you cannot miss this impressive moment.

Miles Morales leaves his job in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This was one of the most anticipated games of the year for PlayStation players, in fact, you can already see the GOTY nominations and of course, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on that list. After a short but intense time on the market, Spider-Man lovers continue to discover new details that leave them truly surprised, like this one that makes the missions even more special. This time you can see Miles Morales lose his job and become homeless.

All this has happened in a combat where the young Miles Morales is knocked down by a blow, giving rise to a situation that had not been seen until now in video games. The superhero and protagonist of Marvel’s Spider-Man stars in a hilarious situation after fall in love with a sign asking for help. If you want to see how this happened, you can’t miss the video that we leave you a little below this news.

Miles Morales is not having his best moment

The person in charge of offering this fun clip was Reddit user Ssp021. In the video that you will see just below these lines you will be able to see how Miles has been hit so hard that not only has he lost his life, but also his work. A situation that has caught the attention of thousands of users, giving rise to a reaction that is worth reading. We won’t make you wait any longer, enjoy this moment, because it will be difficult for it to happen again.

He got hit so hard he lost his job

The clip was liked so much that at the time of writing this news it already has more than 1,900 positive votes and a few comments that refer to that funny situation. Furthermore, if you remember the Miles Morales suit most hated by the community, some of the users also refer to the fact that the protagonist has lost his contract with Adidas. It seems that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players can’t stop having fun.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came out last October 20 and since then it has been a great success on PlayStation 5. So much so that on its first day it already managed to sell 2.5 million copies, truly spectacular figures that showed the desire that people had to enjoy this sequel. Both the first installment and the Miles Morales spin-off offered a lot of fun to players, so it was to be expected that this new game would be even better.

