Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has many references to Marvel, characters and places from the comics that we didn’t expect to see in Insomniac Games’ game for PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is part of a much larger universe. It’s not the Spider-Man of the movies, it’s his own universe (Tierra-1048) with no connection to the MCU movies or the comics… but naturally everything is connected.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 has left us with a lot of references to characters from the Marvel universe. Some seem to indicate details of the plot that we will see in Marvel’s Wolverine, and others are simply winks for fans.

We’ve selected the 10 best Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 references, because of how significant they are and what they may imply in the future, or simply because they’re cool.

(The final part of the article contains SPOILERS for the end of the game, beware).

References to Marvel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

-Madripoor and Trask companies– In the hunters’ lair, you can read in a document that Farley Stillwell (the scientist who created Scorpion) spent some time in Madripoora Southeast Asian city associated with the X-Men and Wolverine solo series, as well as mentioning Trask Companies, the creators of the Mutant-Hunting Sentinels. Clues of Marvel’s Wolverine?

-Torre Baxter: Where the Fisk Tower used to be, the Baxter Tower now stands, on whose roof you can see the symbol of the Fantastic Four. There’s also the Avengers tower from the first game, so it might not mean anything in the future… but wouldn’t a Fantastic Four game be cool?

-Nelson and Murdock Office: The building that in the previous games had a plaque with the name of Nelson and Murdock, Matt Murdock’s law firm (Daredevil) no longer has his name. And the game director has said to “stay tuned”, will there be a Daredevil DLC?

-Coney Island: All of Coney Island’s attractions are named after Spider-Man villains, some very strange ones like Big Wheel (a villain inside a ferris wheel), Speed DemonArcade o A.R. Cadenski (de Murderworld), Dazzler, Rocket Racer, Overdrive…

From here, we enter into some references with SPOILERS, so be careful

-Fuck: The meteorite in which the symbiote comes has a red spiral marked on the rock, and people who become symbiotes also wear it: it is the symbol of Fucka deity who created the symbiotes.

–Watoomb Scepter: In Black Cat’s brief appearance in the game, she has stolen the Scepter of Watoomb from the Sancto Santorum, a magical artifact that allows her to open portals to any place she can think of. In the end, when we recover it, we see a note signed by Wong.

–Black Panther and Wolverine costumes: When you level up, you will be able to unlock Black Panther (level 26) and Wolverine (level 52) costumes, both for Miles Morales. And if you go to the Wakandan embassy with Miles, you can give a Wakandan salute.

-Delilah: Completing the Spiderbots mission causes it to appear Delilaha character from another dimension with an aesthetic similar to the Spider-Man: Into the Spiver-Verse films, and even mentions Miguel (Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099).

-Scream: In the final third of the game, MJ becomes the supervillain Scream when he gets the symbiote. This character is one of Venom’s daughters, but her identity is usually Donna Diego, a mercenary.

-Scream: In the final third of the game, MJ becomes the supervillain Scream when he gets the symbiote. This character is one of Venom's daughters, but her identity is usually Donna Diego, a mercenary.