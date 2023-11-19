Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a giant game with many references to the mythology of the spider superhero from comics. However, there are also easter eggs y winks that allude to real-life personalities and events. Along those lines, a fan discovered a beautiful tribute to an important creative from Insomniac Games who, unfortunately, lost his life in 2019.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 rinde homenaje a Craig Goodman

While cruising around New York City in the exclusive PlayStation 5the user known as Toy-Funtime found a mural on one of the walls of Central Park. She took to reddit to share her find and ask about the identity of the person featured.

Community members revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 mural is a tribute to Craig Goodman, a prestigious artist and creative who was key in multiple Insomniac Games projects. Users took advantage of the player’s publication to remember the work of this talented developer.

Homenaje a Craig Goodman en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It is worth noting that it is not the only tribute to a personality who, unfortunately, died in reality. Players can also find a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, an actor known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who lost his life due to cancer.

Who was Craig Goodman?

Craig Goodman was a top creative at Insomniac Games who worked at the company for 15 yearssince the time of the PlayStation 2. He collaborated on great projects, such as the original Ratchet & Clank installments, the Resistance saga and the acclaimed Sunset Overdrive.

The artist’s last works were Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 and the first Marvel’s Spider-Man title. Through a publication, Insomniac Games announced the unfortunate death of this important creative in 2019.

Tell us, what do you think of this beautiful tribute? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. You can find more information about it by clicking on this link.

Related Video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Features Trailer on PS5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente