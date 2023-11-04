Bryan Intihar mentions Daredevil again when talking about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, just now that references to the character can be seen again in the game; added again recently.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 has already been released and Insomniac throw the sequel of Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4, PC and Steam Deck. But the Daredevil references have returned with the latest patch, which is even more confusing.

The best of all is that Bryan Intihar as creative director of Spider-man 2 has once again left a subtle reference to Matt Murdock after this latest update of the game.

At the end of a kind of party where they listened to the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack, Intihar is heard saying “Where’s Daredevil?”; just at the end of the broadcast in director of Insomniac Games.

In the first game, a sign on a building in New York read “Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law”, a reference to Daredevil’s real name, Matt Murdock.

It is included Peter Parker also references Daredevil as part of the collectibles of the first game, confirming its existence in the Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe; like Wolverine.

But when the second game was released, said poster was no longer there. Without apparent explanation, there are those who suspected future content because the other references to Marvel superheroes were still intact.

Charlie Cox’s character in the Netflix series could be seen with Spiderman

Things got even worse when Intihar himself He said via Twitter that the change and return of the plate in the game was because “they paid the rent…”.

All of these are signs that the Insomniac Games game It could be updated soon with something beyond a few playable changes and bug fixes.

But all this is mere speculation, until then patches like the previous one or this one will continue to arrive periodically; to the taste of the players.

“Insomniac dresses Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the black suit, improving to the extreme all the mechanics of the previous titles and adding new features that work in perfect symbiosis.

The result is a rounded adventure that swings to the top and hits the ceiling of superhero games… And a dream for any Spider-Man fan,” we said in its analysis.

Now that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 creative director has reappointed Daredevilcan this Marvel superhero fight alongside Peter Parker and Miles Morales?