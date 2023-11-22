Duel in the heights? Ironically, yes, because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage debuted last October and although greater success was expected for the PS5 exclusive since the franchise is more popular for obvious reasons, the result was different and the Ubisoft title surpassed it. in the European market.

EA Sports FC 24 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage were the best-selling games of October in Europe

The video game and console sales report in Europe during October 2023 was published by Gamesindustry.biz and there is interesting information. Initially, there is nothing new on the horizon since EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game last month on the continent, however its sales were 10% below those registered in the same month, but in 2022, for FIFA 23. In this regard, this result is attributed to the name change since a year ago we were in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came in third place, but surpassed its predecessors in sales by double digits

Then, there is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which came in second place and according to the information, narrowly surpassed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which took third place. Now, it is indicated that in the case of the PS5 exclusive there are 2 weeks less with availability in the market due to its release date, but compared to its predecessors, its initial sales were better so in the long run it could have a better figure selling.

It should be remembered that in the United States, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling video game of October and surpassed the first installment by double digits in dollar sales.

In fourth place is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, one of the latest gems of the Nintendo Switch and it was revealed that its initial sales exceeded by double digits the releases of the franchise on the hybrid console since Super Mario Odyssey that debuted in 2017. Finally, Fifth place went to the unbeatable Grand Theft Auto V, which has simply been in all the Top 10 for years.

Best-selling video games in Europe during October 2023

EA Sports FC 24

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Grand Theft Auto V

Lords of the Fallen 2023

Battlefield 2042

Hogwarts Legacy

Red Dead Redemption 2

It Takes Two

