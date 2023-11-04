All clues indicate that Matt Murdock could end up contacting Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could receive Daredevil in DLC

As could be anticipated, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It has been released sweeping everywhere. First of all, critics praised the sequel developed by Insomniac Games, but when the title reached players everything went up, selling 2.5 million copies in just 24 hours. What is surprising now is that nothing is known about the imminent future of the game.

Although it has been anticipated that Marvel’s Wolverine would belong to this Spider-Man universe, it is unknown if Peter and Miles will continue living adventures in this game or will have to wait for a new installment. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man featured The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters after the game’s launch that added additional missions and challengesnew enemy factions and more costumes to unlock, something that could happen in the sequel.

In fact, Bryan Intihar, director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is suggesting that Daredevil could be part of the game. While it is true that the game makes references to Black Panther, Doctor Strange, the Avengers and other characters, the signs to Daredevil are more evident. In the first game, Matt Murdock’s office could be seen to the point that Peter would make a comment if he needed him. In the sequel, it is revealed that Murdock was evicted, although the game’s latest patch features changes…

Guess they paid their rent… https://t.co/SzXFEXWaqZ — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) November 2, 2023

Now, in an interview with the director, he mentioned that Players should pay attention to what is happening. In fact, some have noticed a strange room in the city suggesting that The Hand is operating somewhere in New York. Thus, The secret ninja society, a frequent adversary of Daredevil, could appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally has DLC, something that should not be surprising as it is a game easily expanded in content and with a considered base of players who would pay for it, Matt Murdock could end up contacting Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It wouldn’t be surprising if a fight ended in collaboration on new story missions…

Now, while players discover secrets like Coney Island, Intihar plays tricks and asks: “Where is Daredevil?”

