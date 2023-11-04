Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues to offer different details that keep players on their toes.

Peter and Miles team up in the new installment from Insomniac Games.

The latest installment from Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5 is being an absolute success. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed to captivate millions of Spider-Man fans thanks to this new game and People keep discovering new clues about future additions. On this occasion they have realized that The Fantastic Four could be part of the same universe in which the game takes place, so a future cameo would not be unreasonable.

This is not something new, a few days ago it was learned that Marvel’s Wolverine video game would also be part of the same universe as Spider-Man, therefore it seems that The pieces are starting to come together so that in the future they can offer even bigger things. Who knows, maybe in the future you can see an Insomniac Games installment focused on The Fantastic Four and it would even be possible to see different cameos between games.

This is the easter egg that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers about The Fantastic Four

The person in charge of finding and sharing this curious image was the Twitter user Spider-Ben. This confirms that not only are The Avengers within the same game universe, but so is this group of superheroes. Just below these lines you can see the image in question, a tall building with the Fantastic Four logo still unfinished. Yes, they all seem to be part of the same universe, however, you will not be able to meet them in the game. At least for now.

The Baxter building (Fantastic Four) is in Spider-Man 2 The Avengers & The Fantastic Four exist in the same universe but they’re not around. pic.twitter.com/I1SJyd0Vjw — Spider-Ben (@spiderman0801) October 25, 2023

It is not known if in the future you will be able to enjoy different cameos or crossovers between these heroes in the different video games that will be available in the future. What is clear is that Things are coming together quite well so that it is possible to make great additions to the Insomniac Games universes. For now we have Peter Parker, Miles Molares and Wolverine, let’s see what they surprise you with in a while.

We will be very attentive to bring you all the news as soon as possible, so pay attention to our website and our networks. There you will find all the information at the moment, it seems that Insomniac is willing to create great things and it seems that The future of the developer is promising. Therefore, players also have many reasons to be happy, remember that Marvel’s Spider-man 2 is a success and even one of the strong candidates for this year’s GOTY.

