Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 on PS4 are the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store in October 2023. Here we leave you the top of the most popular games in each category.

October ended a few days ago as one of the most powerful months of 2023 in terms of launches. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It was the most notable of PS5 and it has not disappointed, since Sony has revealed that this has been the most downloaded game of the month in PS Store.

Although, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has not been the only one that has stood out. EA Sports FC 24 has become strong, triumphing for another month followed by other big releases such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Alan Wake 2.

The most downloaded PS5 games from the PS Store in October 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V Alan Wake 2 UFC 5 Lords of the Fallen Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K24 The Crew Motorfest F1 23 METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 Hogwarts Legacy Among Us NHL 24 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Lies of P ELDEN RING

The most downloaded PS4 games from the PS Store in October 2023

EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Payback The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight CarX Drift Racing Online A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy Riders Republic Gang Beasts Outlast STAR WARS Battlefront II F1 23 Dead Island Definitive Edition Outlast 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The most downloaded PS VR2 games from the PS Store in October 2023

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Beat Saber Propagation: Paradise Hotel Pavlov The 7th Guest VR Hubris Crossfire: Sierra Squad Moss: Book II Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Red Matter

The most downloaded free games from the PS Store in October 2023

Roblox Disney Speedstorm Fortnite MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Fall Guys eFootball 2024 The Sims 4 Honkai: Star Rail

Which will be the most popular this November? For now, in case you are looking for new discounted offers in the PS Store, here we leave you 5 action games that are unlike anything you have seen before and are on sale on PS4 and PS5.

Other interesting articles:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of easter eggs and references to Marvel and Insomniac: these are the 10 best 5 mechanics and options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that the game doesn’t tell you

Launch:

October 20, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more