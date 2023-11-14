Marvel Studios

The failure of The Marvels has had a hard impact on Marvel Studios. The situation is new and unexpected. The blow to the UCM is very hard.

Marvel has issued a statement about the failure of The Marvels. The recent performance of the film in the box office represents an unusual moment for the film studio chaired by Kevin Feige. A studio known for dominating the film industry with its blockbuster hits for over a decade. During the weekend of November 10-12, the film grossed $46.1 million in North America. It has become the worst debut in the history of the UCM, which has accumulated more than 30,000 million worldwide since its beginnings with Iron Man (2008).

Despite the anticipation, The Marvels has faced negative reviews from the audience and received very low ratings. The Marvel Studios movie, which does not directly follow the solo adventures of Carol Danvers, is presented as a kind of shaker of stories. The franchise features young star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Monica Rambeau. The two join Brie Larson in a sequel that isn’t just a sequel.

This is the mistake the studio made with the movie

Marvel Studios’ choice of take a mashup approach instead of a direct sequel has raised many questions among audiences and critics. Some wonder why they didn’t just make a direct sequel to Carol Danvers, given the connection and empathy the audience had already established with the character played by Brie Larson. Additionally, the decision to mix characters and plots in The Marvels, similar to what they did in Captain America: Civil War, has had significantly different results. Which has led to some criticism and some skepticism.

“Why not just make a sequel?” asked one film producer. These statements have been collected in The Hollywood Reporter and address Marvel Studios’ big mistake with the movie. “Why produce The Marvels when your audience empathized and even identified with Brie Larson’s character? More importantly, why offer similar or the same characters and stories that are on Disney+ if you expect them to go to the movies together? The studio diluted their product. Obviously, a movie works or fails for a variety of reasons. But losing so much value from one film to another is strange and difficult to understand.”