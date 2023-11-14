A surprising character could take away Wolverine’s hegemonic position in the X-Men.

It is often associated with Wolverine con the figure of a lonely character. Although this is quite true, Wolverine has always proven to be one of the X-Men’s most important heavyweights, especially when it comes to defending the mutant group. In fact, Wolverine is one of the most consistent members since his incorporation, being key in some complex mutant stories. Logan responds when his people need him. Now, Marvel has made known who would be the latest replacement for Wolverine, Ironfirewho is taking his place as the loneliest member of the X-Men.

The comic X-Men: Red #17 shows to Jon Ironfire having a heated argument with Storm over what is best for the mutant cause. Ointment is a faithful supporter of avoiding a direct confrontation that avoid resorting to genocide, but Jon wanted to take the battle directly to his enemies through a surprise assault that no one would see coming. His mission leads him to demonstrate why he was one of Sword’s best assetsgiven that Ironfire he cuts through his former allies much more easily than Wolverine’s claws would.

If someone is able to deny Wolverine’s loyalty to the X-Men, possibly a fool or someone who doesn’t know anything about Logan’s history. However, the way Marvel has treated The Krakoa conflict from Wolverine’s perspective It has been a bit peculiar. While first-level allies such as Cyclops, Storm o Colossus They’ve been in the fights of their lives, Logan has been teaming up with other iconic Marvel heroes in order to resolve some personal loose ends.

Added to this is the fact that Logan He has never been too involved with the events of Arakko. On the other hand, Jon Ironfire has been fully involved in Ororo’s fight against the forces of Genesiswithout Logan having made an appearance anywhere. Ironfire has become the new Wolverine that the X-Men need right now. It is possible that Wolverine is working to neutralize the threats of the mutants of Krakoabut he’s doing it largely without the X-Men and that only makes one think other candidates could fill the position he has held for years.

