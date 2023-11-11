One of the most recognizable heroes of the Ultimate Universe does not appear in the new Marvel.

He Ultimate Universe It was one of the best Marvel creations in recent times. With the idea of ​​building a world that functioned autonomously and independently, the Ultimate Universe It was the best gateway for new readers who wanted to discover the enormous Marvel Universe. Continuity can be very confusing even for veteran readers. In this way, La Casa de las Ideas started from scratch with a reboot that offered total creative freedom to the most important creative talents of that time.

One of the first things he did Ultimate Universe was to develop the idea of ​​the Avengers group adapting them to the most current times, but a crucial hero has not yet been seen for this new initiative that returns after so much to the pages of Marvel: Nick Fury. The Ultimate version of Nick Fury was of vital importance both for the Ultimate Universe original as for the designs of the UCM that he inspired, so his absence is even more notable than the vast majority. However, it’s likely only a matter of time until a version of him appears, although it’s likely to be very different from his counterpart.

The Ultimate Universe arrives to revolutionize everything. At the helm is Jonathan Hickman, the writer who has been one of the great protagonists in the most recent stories of the X-Men and their now-defunct nation of Krakoa. The first issue of the series has introduced an anonymous team that seems to be very similar to the already known ones Avengers. This new version of the Avengersor as they were known in the Ultimate Universe previous, the Ultimatesis captained by the Tony Stark of this world, but this team is missing a key member: the original founder of the group Nick Fury.

The evil version of Reed Richards known as The Maker has ensured that most of the superheroes in this new Ultimate Universe are either dead, captured, or have never gained their powers. This is how he has achieved tight control of the world without too many setbacks. However, a major character has yet to be introduced in this new Ultimate Universe. Modeled after Samuel L Jackson, Ultimate Fury is one of the most important characters in the original Ultimate line. Nick Fury’s teamlos Ultimateswere the model that served as the basis for the very popular Avengers of the UCMand the use of Jackson’s image directly led to him being chosen as Nick Fury.

With this in mind, it’s shocking that this new universe hasn’t even mentioned Nick Fury yet. The multiverse allows for numerous versions of the same character, so it is possible that the Nick Fury of this world is just an unknown. With this in mind, this Ultimate Universe has shown a character with some clear similarities to Nick Fury. We are referring to the new Captain Britain, Henri Duggary, who loses an eye to the new Ultimate Tony Stark, and his scars and eye patch are reminiscent of the obvious SHIELD member.

With The Maker’s council dominating everything, it seems unlikely that Fury will be part of the US government in this reality, and there is still no sign that SHIELD even exists. Like much of this new Ultimate Universe, when Nick Fury finally appears, he will almost certainly be flatly opposed to everything we know.

The comic Ultimate Universe #2 It is now available.

