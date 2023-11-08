Nightcrawler’s Spider-Man is finally getting an official nickname in the Marvel Universe.

It is well known that in the Marvel Universe there are various alternative versions of Spider-Man, belonging to different realities and universes, as is the case of Miles Morales, from Earth-1610, Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), from Earth-1610. 65, and even the most recent version of Spider-Man from Earth-616, played by the mutant Nightcrawler in the Uncanny Spider-Man comic series.

Introduced as Spider-Man in said comic series, Nightcrawler has become the new spider hero that the citizens of New York needed to protect their city from threats that could arise, such as, for example, the anti-mutant organization Orchis, which is currently wreaking havoc on the Marvel Universe.

Although some time has passed since Kurt Wagner took on the role of Spider-Man, until now the hero did not have any codename or nickname like Spider-Man, something that will change with the premiere of the upcoming third volume of the comic series. Uncanny Spider-Man, who will present the new official nickname of Nightcrawler’s Spider-Man. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #3 of the Uncanny Spider-Man comic from Marvel.

Marvel will give Nightcrawler’s Spider-Man an official name in its current comic series

A few months ago, Marvel announced that it would launch a new Spider-Man comic series, titled Uncanny Spider-Man, which would give none other than Nightcrawler the responsibility and identity of the spider hero in the Marvel Universe.

Taking on this role would not only make him the hero New York was waiting to come defend their city, but it would also allow the mutant go unnoticed by the anti-mutant organization Orchiswho is hunting mutants in said city.

While, as mentioned, the hero did not have an official name as Spider-Man, the preview of the upcoming third issue of his comic series reveals the nickname that will be given to the character. This preview shows how Orchis sets some kind of trap for Kurtcausing him to approach Gaap the Integument, a creature the size of a kaiju, and then try to take him down with several of his soldiers.

The hero quickly manages to defeat his enemies who chase him and shoot him, all while the citizens of New York watch and support and encourage him, to which Kurt responds by saying “El Creepy Crawler (referring to himself) Loves you, New York.

With this, Kurt has revealed what his official codename or nickname as Spider-Man, “Creepy Crawler”and while this nickname seems appropriate and fits the character, the hero should be a little more careful about his new name, as it turns out to be very similar to his mutant namewhich could make it much easier for Orchis to discover that he is an X-Man and be able to take him down.

Although the hero may be quite confident after having the great mercenary Silver Sable on his side, he will have to watch his back so that Orchis does not discover that he is a mutant, and His nickname “Creepy Crawler,” as cool as it may seem, doesn’t seem to help much to conceal his true identity..

