Joe Garrison has given new meaning to The Punisher's skull.

Marvel’s new Punisher has given new meaning and meaning to its skull logo.

The recent retirement of Frank Castle as The Punisher in the Marvel Universe, after all the controversial situation he had to go through, in addition to finally giving the character a concluding arc and a farewell, has also given rise to the introduction of a new individual who would take on the role of The Punisher in Marvel Comics.

This new character in the Marvel Universe is none other than Joe Garrison, a former SHIELD agent with a tragic and regrettable origin and past, who will assume the identity of The Punisher and carry the iconic skull of the antihero, but giving it a new meaning in a quite particular way.

And, as revealed in the first volume of the character’s new comic series, the way in which Joe Garrison has acquired the identity of The Punisher has been technically by accident, and even by obtaining a new skull logo, with a whole new meaning. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Punisher comicby Marvel.

Joe Garrison has a new skull logo and he’s given it a whole new meaning

The first volume of the Punisher comic begins by showing two detectives investigating a crime scene, a house that has been destroyed by a bomb. This house is Joe Garrison’s, and the explosion killed his entire family..

Although, after identifying the bodies and inspecting the house, the detectives highlight the fact that there is no trace of the husband, putting Garrison as the main suspect, the next scene of the comic shows Joe having finished off the Inner Demonswho were involved with the murder of his family.

Leaving the Black Dragon Club after having confronted the Inner Demons who were protecting the Sokovian, the one responsible for bombing his house, Garrison goes to his base, where he meets his old trainer, Triple A, who tells him that has appeared on the evening news because of the havoc that the club has caused.

In the news, a waiter from the Black Dragon Club claims to have seen that the attacker (Joe) had something resembling a skull on his chest, leading to speculation of the possible return of Frank Castle or the arrival of a new Punisher. However, at this, Joe appears somewhat confused, emphasizing that The supposed skull is actually part of his bulletproof vest.later stating that they can call it whatever they want if it keeps them looking in the wrong direction.

Initially, Joe shows no emotion at his apparent connection to The Punisherbut it seems to him that it could be useful to stay undercover while he is on a mission to catch the person responsible for murdering his family, and even more so now that he is being accused of bombing his house.

With this, Joe also makes it clear that the logo of The “skull” he is wearing is not representative of The Punisherand his resemblance to that of the antihero is nothing more than a simple coincidence, well, his suit is actually a suit of armor from SHIELD’s gravedigger unit to which it belonged, whose vest has figures quite similar to those of The Punisher’s skull logo.

The fact that Joe Garrison has become The Punisher technically by accident, and that he carries a different logo than the one the antihero wore, could be interpreted as a clear distinction between both characterssince, while Frank Castle’s Punisher went after the criminals of New York, Joe Garrison is only out for revenge against those who have destroyed his family.

Likewise, although Garrison never intended to become The Punisher, this identity that has been unintentionally granted to him has, in a way, been the result of his work as an assassin and SHIELD agentwhich not only gives a completely new perspective on the character of The Punisher, but also gives him a new meaning to Joe Garrison’s “skull logo”.

