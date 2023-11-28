The introduction of this heroine into the MCU implies a tragic fate for one of the strongest Avengers.

In the UCM, thanks to the introduction of a new hero in the franchise, it has been possible foreshadow a possible tragic fate for one of the strongest members of the Avengersa destiny that will most likely develop soon in one of the future stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And the thing is, the post-credits scene of The Marvels has presented Monica Rambeau waking up in an alternate reality after trying to seal a dimensional rift, and encountering not only the X-Man Beast (Hank McCoy), who is possibly taking care of her in the Mansion X, but also sees a new heroine whom the mutant refers to as “Binary”, who looks exactly like his mother, Maria Rambeau.

Although it may not seem like it, the introduction of this heroine, Binary, in a way, portends a fateful fate for none other than Captain Marveland below we will explain why, but you should know that this post contiene spoilers de The Marvelsfrom Marvel Studios.

The introduction of Binary represents a tragic fate for Captain Marvel in the MCU

The end of the film The Marvels shows how Monica Rambeau ends up in an alternate reality after having tried to seal a dimensional rift that could only be closed from the other side, waking up on a hospital gurney, and meeting someone who initially appears to be his mother, Maria Rambeau.

However, Beast later enters the room and states that whoever is next to Monica It is not his mother, but it is the heroine Binarylater stating that they do not know what happened, and only know that Binary has found her.

In Marvel Comics, the character of Binary is one of the identities that Carol Danvers assumed throughout her history in the franchise, and although assigning that identity to a character as such seems to be a good idea, the existence of Binary implies that in this reality it was Maria who obtained the powers instead of Carol.

Taking into account, furthermore, the fact that at the beginning of the film a flashback is shown of Carol telling Maria that she should have been the one to obtain the powers, the same film apparently establishes a parallel in an alternate reality in which It’s Maria who gets Captain Marvel’s powers, and Carol probably dies in her place during the Blip.

That is why, The introduction of this new heroine seems to imply a fateful destiny for Carol Danvers in this alternate reality that, apparently, having X-Men is not just a version with a few alterations, but is a completely different iteration.

It is also necessary to highlight that, although fans could reach to think that this version of Maria is the same one who called herself Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the truth is that this is not the case, since this Maria was a member of the Illuminati of Earth-838 and was later murdered by the Scarlet Witch, so there’s no way she’ll be herself taking on the role of Binary.

Ultimately, in this new reality Maria and Carol have apparently swapped placeswhich would imply that Maria would gain the powers and become Binary, while Carol would diealthough, in any case, it is unknown how Marvel could develop the story of both Captain Marvel herself and Monica Rambeau now that she has encountered Binary and ended up in an unknown alternate reality.

