The Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s archenemy.

He Ultimate Universe has returned to the pages of Marvel, but it is not exactly the one that arrived during the 2000s. Jonathan Hickmanwho was the brainchild of the most current stories of the X-Mendirects this new concept that will turn everything we know about the world upside down. Marvel Universe. One of the most followed collections of this initiative was the one starring Spider-Man, which had Brian Michael Bendis writing the scripts. Now, a new Spider-Man rears his head to collect Peter Parker’s witness as Spider-Man.

Marvel Comics Has revealed the first look at the popular Spider-Man villainhe Green Goblin. The cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #2 showed for the first time one of his main archenemies, who bears a particular resemblance to the version played by Willem Dafoe in the Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi. However, it should be noted that there are some differences between this new Green Goblin and the classic version of the film starring Tobey Maguire. The most notable difference could be that this Green Goblin does not maintain the classic helmet, but it still bears a lot of similarity.

The Ultimate Green Goblin design is very reminiscent of the classic film version, a style for the character that first became popular with the original Spider-Man. This suit never quite caught on in the world of comics, so its presence in the Ultimate Universe is quite a novelty. It also completely distances itself from the version of the Green Goblin from the Ultimate Universewhich was a monstrous mutation, which could be Hulk’s cousin, with abilities that could stomp on Spider-Man like he was a cockroach.

That same Green Goblin was the one who killed the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe original, which led to Miles Morales becoming the second Ultimate Spider-Man. However, since this is a completely new continuity, it is possible that the new Green Goblin It is nothing like what we could imagine. Writer Jonathan Hickman has already revealed that the new Peter Parker got his powers when he was already an adultwhich brought many complications that he did not expect in his already established life.

It’s not even clear yet which one it is. the identity of this Green Goblin. It is also not known if it could be Norman Osborn, much less his son Harry Osborn or any of the other characters who have led the command of Green Goblin sometime. We will still have to wait to find out more about this renewed version of Green Goblin.

