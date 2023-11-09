With the strike suspended, Marvel Studios wants their most anticipated film to resume work as soon as possible, but when are we talking about?

There is little doubt that Deadpool 3 is, today, the most anticipated film in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: perhaps along with The Fantastic Four. Ryan Reynolds will jump to the MCU with his bizarre iteration of the Mercenary with a Mouth and, in the process, he has managed to Hugh Jackman leave your retirement like Wolverine.

Filming of Deadpool 3 started in spring and gave us some interesting glimpses of the film he is directing Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things), including that famous photo of Reynolds in his iconic red suit and Jackman in Wolverine’s even more iconic yellow suit.

The writers’ strike severely slowed down the production of the marvel movie, but the one for actors, convened on July 13, stopped it completely. Deadpool 3 had approximately 50% of its scenes filmed.

Marvel Studios had set the premiere of Deadpool 3 for early May 2024, although in mid-October rumors were already circulating that maintaining that date seemed highly unlikely.

Will Deadpool 3 arrive in theaters on time?

With the actors’ strike called off, waiting for the provisional agreement to be approved by the members of SAG-AFTRA, Marvel wants to get the Deadpool 3 machinery going as soon as possible.

According to Deadline, the film by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could return to the set this week or during the following week.

Despite this, with half the film still to be filmed and the always laborious post-production process that these films have, it is quite unlikely that Marvel Studios will be able to release the return of the Merc with a Mouth at the beginning of May.

A release in the summer or fall window may be more likely and beneficial for the film and, above all, it will not rush the Deadpool 3 post-production teams, as we already know what unreasonable deadlines usually entail. .