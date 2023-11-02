Marvel Studios would be studying bringing Iron Man and Black Widow to life in a new Avengers movie!

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow left the MCU in Avengers: Endgame 2019. While the latter would return for her own prequel film, there has been no indication that the two will return to the MCU in the future. However, following the latest results from the Marvel Studios films, Variety has revealed that there have been conversations within Marvel Studios about the possibility of making a new Avengers movie with the original group bringing back both Downey Jr. and Evans and Johansson to reprise their roles in the MCU.

According to Variety, the possibility has been discussed recently, but Marvel Studios has not yet fully committed to the idea. The biggest problem they face is that it wouldn’t be cheap to bring back those original stars, as it is noted that RDJ’s initial payment for Iron Man 3 was around $25 million. Since most of Marvel Studios’ new releases make less money at the box office compared to their predecessors, there is also talk of reducing the huge budgets for these films. However, when it comes to the creative approach, that shouldn’t be a problem, since the multiverse would make it very easy to resurrect deceased characters and rejuvenating Captain America wouldn’t be much of a problem either, the MCU already has the tools to be able to do it just as it is. they showed us in Endgame.

Would the stars want to return to the MCU?

Talks about money and a high enough salary could facilitate previous returns, but both Downey and Johansson have been pretty open about wanting to leave the MCU. As Johansson clearly said on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast earlier this year: “The chapter is over. “I did everything I had to do.” When Extra asked Downey this year if he’d like to do another Iron Man movie, he suggested they should ask Tom Cruise instead of him, saying, “Does he (Tom) want to do that?” Turning to Cruise, Downey advised him: “Don’t accept it.”

With or without Downey and Johansson, there are no less than two Avengers sequels currently in development. The first will be Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton in the director’s chair. The title may change, as Marvel has reportedly been discussing the possibility of moving forward with another supervillain as the MCU’s big bad due to Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles. Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars will also be released on May 7, 2027.

It’s a matter of time before the original group returns.

Likewise, rumors about a reboot of the MCU after Secret Wars have been heard for a long time and the reality is… that the most popular Marvel characters are Iron Man and Captain America, and the public wants to continue seeing them, including the new generations who They are grown up with their toys, without knowing anything about comics or movies. That is something that Marvel Studios knows very well, which is why when it came to presenting a new Spider-Man movie, the character did so supported by the best godfather he could have, and that was Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, a film that He included Captain America in two insubstantial cameos, but he was the cap after all. Having these characters again in future productions would undoubtedly be important for the future of the UCM.

That the thought of bringing the original group is beginning to sound strongly may be a sign that we won’t have to wait for Secret Wars to see them. Although to be honest, if you want more movies with the original group later, a recast would be the most convenient. Downey Jr. is 58 years old and by the time Secret Wars is released he will be 62, Evans 46, and Johansson 42 (the youngest).

What do you think?

