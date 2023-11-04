Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explains the conversation he had with Marvel about a new series.

Russell T Davies, known for his role as writer and producer on the popular series Doctor Who, has returned to the show after thirteen years, but revealed in a recent conversation with SFX magazine that he was also approached by Marvel to work on a British show of the franchise.

According to the showrunner, he explains the curious situation he experienced with Marvel: “They asked me to present a British Marvel show, but they said: We can’t tell you what it is. To this day, I watch them and can’t determine what show it was going to be. They’re obviously planning to do a British Marvel show that I haven’t seen. Has that happened?”

There is nothing British for now in the MCU.

For some time now it has been rumored that they could introduce Captain Britain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, it has been speculated that Henry Cavill could play him. But it is a project that has never been confirmed. At most, we have seen Captain Carter in the animated series What If…? (What would happen if…?).

While Russell T Davies continues his career, in addition to his influential work on Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, he is also known for having created and participated in the production of other successful British television series, such as It’s A Sin, Years and Years, and Queer as Folk. So it’s not surprising that Marvel reached out to him.

Despite this intriguing offer, Russell T Davies has a busy schedule ahead of him. After the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials, he will be focused on the final season of the series, which will star Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his role in Sex Education, as the 15th Doctor.

