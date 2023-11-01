For now, the controversy with Jonathan Majors has not yet cost him his role as Kang in Marvel, but there were plans to replace him.

Since the shocking closure of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, Marvel Studios has been looking for the magic formula to recover the grandeur that characterized it. Since despite some successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, Loki and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they have also disappointed with Secret Invasion, She-Hulk and Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the great attractions of this new multiverse saga was to present Kang, a great character with infinite variants who could be a Thanos-level villain. Furthermore, he relied a lot on Jonathan Majors, an actor who surprised us with his dedication and intensity on set. But everything went wrong when he was accused of assault by his girlfriend. At that time, they thought about replacing him, although for now neither Marvel nor Disney have made a move and we can currently see him in the Loki series.

These were the plans they had.

After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was still a financial failure and the controversy with Jonathan Majors, it was thought about eliminating Kang from the equation and replacing him with Doctor Doom. This villain from the comics is charismatic enough to impose his presence on screen and make Kang forget. But if this had come true, they probably would have canceled the Avengers: Kang Dynasty movie, which is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026.

Therefore, the post-credits scene of Ant-Man: Quantumania would have been resolved in a third season of Loki. Thus leaving Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) as the only major event, where Doctor Doom would be one of the great villains as in the comics.

Doctor Doom

What do you think of Marvel’s idea of ​​changing Kang for Doctor Doom? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for them to reveal their plans, we can see all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link.

