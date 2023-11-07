A new character becomes the Punisher, and he will be as brutal as Frank Castle was

The Punisher returns to the Marvel Universe, but this time with the face of the former agent of SHIELD Joe Garrison. Now, the antihero begins a mission that aims to avenge his family who died during an attack caused by an organized group.

Joe Garrison begins his time as the Punisher

Marvel has shared a preview of Punisher #1 which is helmed by David Pepose, Dave Wachter y Dan Brown. In the images, a pair of detectives are seen investigating a place where an apparently accidental explosion occurred, but one of them realizes that a bomb that was hidden did not explode.

The last pages show that Garrison being a former SHIELD agent, he has access to a large amount of advanced technological weaponry. Therefore, Garrison has an advantage that Frank Castle never had.

Synopsis of the first issue of the series

“Is this the return of Frank Castle or the beginning of something more? Frank Castle is gone, but evil will always need to be punished. With new threats claiming innocent victims, criminals must beware of a dangerous vigilante who hunts them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What set him on the path of revenge? And when the smoke clears, will he come out alive?”

Punisher #1 will be available in the United States on November 8.