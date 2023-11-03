Legendary Spider-Man villain Rhino gets an impressive armor that transforms him into the Hulk.

Rhino has been one of the members of the Sinister Six for a long time

Spider-Man has gained quite a handful of villains since he first appeared in the Marvel Universe with the comic Amazing Fantasy #15. In fact, one of Marvel’s best-known villain groups is the Sinister Six, who have put Peter Parker in trouble on numerous occasions. Rhino has been an occasional member of the group. Now, this iconic Spider-Man foe has gotten a major upgrade that makes him a threat on par with the Hulk. While it is true that Rhino’s strength can already be considered a true destructive power, his new armor in Uncanny Spider-Man increases the threat it can become.

Despite this significant increase in his power, this is not good news for Rhino as he does not have full control of the armor. In other words, the armor is what is controlling him. The comic Uncanny Spider-Man #2 has shown the raid of Nightcrawler as Spider-Man while he goes into hiding to try to clear his name after murdering several people while under a state of mind control. Parallel to this, Nightcrawler has the opportunity to take on Spider-Man’s most classic rogues gallery, including Rhino which is fully equipped.

The well-known X-Men He has a good number of intense battles under his belt, but facing Orchis It’s something you may not have been prepared for. The main anti-mutant groups have agreed to give Rhino a great power that places him at the same height as the Hulk. His new suit includes a component from the Orchis Lykourgos Projectwhich is a nanotechnology prototype capable of manipulating the actions and behavior of a living subject under mental stimulation.

Rhino is already known for having a brute force that knows no limits. First introduced in 1966 in the comic The Amazing Spider-Man #14, Aleksei Systevich has been the subject of experimentation since it made its debut. Throughout his history, Rhino has had a wide variety of suits that have enhanced his abilities and now he has received the latest update from Orchis, the group that is about to checkmate the X-Men.

Although this is one of the most powerful versions of the character, Rhino is completely out of control. The imposing armor not only increases his strength but also his anger, preventing him from holding back like he used to in the past. Hulk’s potential taken advantage of by the new armor of Rhino could have disastrous results not only for Nightcrawlerbut also for the villain himself, considering the way his ability to decide in a fight has been taken away from him.

The comic Uncanny Spider-Man #2 It is now available.

