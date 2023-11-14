Marvel announces the arrival of What If?… Venom that will merge the best heroes with the legendary symbiote.

Venom is the embodiment of darkness in Marvel

Join the conversation

Since the legendary villain of Spider-Man, Venom, landed for the first time on the pages of Marvel, there have been many hosts who have been part of its legacy. The best known is Eddie Brock, but there have been many others. Now, Marvel is preparing one of the most exciting events of the year with its new What If?… line that promises to bring new, never-before-seen hosts to the symbiote’s legacy. Venom. One of them will be God of Deception, Lokiso popular now for its series in the Disney+ UCM.

Marvel announces the arrival of What If?… Venom that will merge the best heroes with the legendary symbiote

Venom He is one of the publisher’s best-known antiheroes and originated in the Spider-Man comics. The idea for Venom came from joining him Peter Parker before finding the a much more definitive host like Eddie Brock. Venom became a flagship at Marvel, particularly because of his bond with Brock, and the two characters would cross the pages of the comics. The most recent version of Venom outside of the comics has been seen with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5.

Marvel has confirmed that What If?… It will be a limited series with five parts that will begin publication next February. The comic will come from Jeremy Holt and Jesús Hervas. Many well-known Marvel heroes are preparing to join Venom. Some of them include She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki y Moon Knight.

The writer commented that having the opportunity to play with different ideas he had prepared for Venom was something great. The What If?… They are a widely used resource in Marvel comics, even appearing in a series, since they allow the telling of new and fun stories that would surprise any fan. This What If?… will explore the fact that the fusion of Venom with Eddie Brock from different perspectives.

This creative exercise will be very interesting since it will show the events of the Venom encounter with Eddie Brock if they developed differently. This What If?… focused on Venom will show how different heroes give a twist to Venom’s origin story. Who wouldn’t want to see Venom take advantage of Loki’s magic or tear his enemies to pieces with Wolverine’s claws? All that and much more is about to come to the Marvel Universe for shake its foundations completely.

The launch of What If?… Venom will occur on February 28

Join the conversation