The Marvel Cinematic Universe established the introduction of this hero two years ago.

The Marvel franchise has hundreds of extremely outstanding and powerful heroes, who, throughout their various stories, have been able to stand out because of their powers and abilities, and although so far several of the most powerful and popular Marvel in the UCM, It seems that the franchise has not yet finished showcasing its strongest characters.

And it is that everything seems to point to the next introduction of one of the most powerful heroes that are part of the Marvel franchise, therefore, with certain specific events in phase 4 of the UCM, the perfect scenario has been established for the arrival of said character.

The hero we are talking about is nothing more and nothing less than Sentry (also known as Watcher), who could very likely be introduced soon into the MCU, taking into account that the film Spider-Man: No Way Home set the perfect stage and paved the way for it to be introduced officially to this powerful hero. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home set the perfect stage for Sentry’s introduction two years ago

It is well known that, in the Marvel Universe, Sentry (or Watcher) is one of the strongest and most powerful superheroes that exist, and it is likely that the great potential of this character will also be transferred to the MCU, with its possible next introduction in one of the future projects of the franchise.

After the end of the Infinity Saga, Marvel has been somewhat replacing the Avengers with other characters, who would lead the franchise’s stories and who, in the next Avengers projects, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, They will possibly become the new Avengers team of the franchise.

Recently The theory has emerged that even Sentry will be part of this next team, which will probably be formed in the movie Thunderbolts. This speculation has been born due to the revelation that Steven Yeun, actor of The Walking Dead, would have an undisclosed role in the film, and this role could be that of Sentry.

But that’s not all, well, the theory that Sentry will be introduced in the MCU also states that Sentry’s storyin a certain way, could connect to Spider-Man: No Way Home and the memory erase spell that Strange carried out in this film. Although this may seem nonsensical, knowing Sentry’s backstory makes the theory seem to have more logic and weight.

And, in Marvel Comics, the story of Robert Reynolds (Sentry) revolves around how he turns out to be an apparently normal person, with an ordinary life, but Later he begins to recover his memory and remember that years ago, after ingesting an unusual serum, he obtained “the power of a million exploding suns” and used to be a superhero.

The reason why Robert didn’t remember anything about his life as a superhero is the fact that, along with his powers, he also gained a destructive beast that lived inside his own mind known as The Void, and that could only be stopped erasing Sentry from everyone’s memory, and even his own.

Analyzing the hero’s history and background, the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to set the perfect stage for Sentry to be introduced soon, somehow connecting the character with Doctor Strange and his magic.

Although in the comics Sentry’s story has nothing to do with Doctor Strange, knowing that in the MCU the Sorcerer has the ability to do spells like the one he did to erase Peter from everyone’s memory, It would be strange if Sentry’s history and memory wipe happened any other way. in the MCU if it is ever introduced.

As a last resort, This turns out to be nothing more than a theory which could well come to pass or not, so It cannot be assured that Sentry will be introduced in the MCUand we only have to wait a certain amount of time to finally discover if this character will be officially introduced, and if his presentation and story will have something to do with Doctor Strange.

