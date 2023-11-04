Marvel previews a clash of titans with the impressive confrontation between Black Panther and Moon Knight.

Marvel has brought back the iconic Ultimate Universe stronger than ever. One of the main problems she had Marvel was to adopt their stories to current times. In addition to being a very accessible door for new readers, the Ultimate Universe introduced some new concepts to Marvel and introduced the characters we all know today. One of the most followed series was Spider-Man, led by Brian Michael Bendis. However, all the characters had their reboot as Black Panther o Moon Knight.

Now, Marvel is provoking a new war starring Black Panther and Moon Knight with the relaunch of the Ultimate Universe. Leading the X-Men into a glorious new era, writer Jonathan Hickman has reshaped the Ultimate Universe into a twisted version of Reed Richards embodied by The Maker. In this rewritten version of Ultimate Universe A series of catastrophic events have already been shown that have claimed the lives of the main characters of Marveland an even bigger war seems to be on the horizon with Black Panther y Moon Knight In the eye of the hurricane.

in the comic Ultimate Universe #1, Jonathan Hickman shows the consequences of the decisions made by a group similar to the Illuminati by annihilating part of NY with satellites from Stark Industries. Civil unrest soon began to spread throughout the world reaching Africa, which is now ruled by followers of the sun god Ra and the moon god. Konshu. The avatars of both gods now combine to become the version of Moon Knight of this universe, who imposes its mandate in the region. This is the synopsis of the event:

After the events of Ultimate Invasion, Khonshu y Ra, the force known collectively as Moon Knight, seek to expand their brutal control across the African continent. In response, the only bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, sends its champion: Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli comes an ingenious vision of the kingdom of Black Panther y Wakanda!

