Marvel I had already anticipated that T’Challa He was being questioned by his own nation, Wakanda, and was therefore forced to retire as the current Black Panther. T’Challa had to embark on a solo adventure in which he will try to clear his name and recover everything that was taken from him, including his place on the throne. The comic Black Panther #6 has introduced for the first time King M’Teli of Wakanda, who not only took his place on the throne nearly a century before the modern era, but also as Black Panther.

Although Marvel hasn’t said anything about who this character is, readers can easily see that the secret police force of WakandaGreat Zeraze, obeys immediately a the orders imposed by King M’Teli. Although T’Challa is possibly the character best known as Black Panther, he has not been the only one to carry his legacy on his shoulders.

The Black Panther mantle has passed through many governors of Wakanda since the spirit of Bast the panther He found favor with the first bearer known as Mosi. Without a doubt, T’Challa is the Black Panther most popular since it debuted in Fantastic Four #52, but this is due, in part, to its connection to the MCU films. This is the official synopsis of the current comic:

A secret linked to the roots of Wakanda threatens to destroy their future. Wakanda crime lord, Baba Nkisuhas summoned a deadly assassin known as Kivu’Ma, but you may have gotten more than you bargained for. And the history of Wakanda holds the key to the dark power of which T’Challa Now you must defend your country from the shadows!

After the period of the writer John Ridley at the hands of Black Panther, T’Challa has not only been left without his throne, but also without a country to return to. Not long after T’Challa agreed to give up much of his political power as king to do Wakanda a political favor, the situation finally exploded after a project involving sleeper agents came to light.

This further questioned what role it had to play T’Challa in Wakandaand was subsequently tried and expelled from the nation for crimes committed. It also led to a fight with T’Challa and his fellow Avengers, although he was later able to rejoin under the supervision of Carol Danvers.

The comic Black Panther #6 It is now available.

