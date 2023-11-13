Marvel Studios’ bet in 2024 will be Deadpool 3 accompanied by up to 4 possible spider projects created by Sony, but without the beloved Peter Parker

Marvel is set to dazzle us in 2024 with an impressive lineup of films, weaving a tapestry of adventures ranging from the streets of New York to the far reaches of the multiverse. The anticipation is palpable and expectations are high, but what exactly is in store for us? Join me on this journey through time and space to discover it.

The Multiversal Mystery of Madame Web: An Unprecedented Adventure (2024)

We start the year with a Valentine’s Day date that you can’t refuse. ‘Madame Web’, the enigmatic and long-awaited film from Sony, promises to take us through the Marvel multiverse in a way never seen before. Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced and Adam Scott all make up a stellar cast in this female-led adventure. Surrounded by rumors and theories, the film suggests a deep foray into the multiverse, a topic that continues to captivate global audiences.

Deadpool 3: An explosive cocktail of humor and action (July 26, 2024)

In the middle of the year, get ready for the irreverence and black humor of ‘Deadpool 3’. This installment marks a milestone in the MCU, reintroducing a Fox character as the protagonist of a Marvel Studios film. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in a story that promises to be as hilarious as it is exciting. After several date changes, the premiere has been set for July 26, making ‘Deadpool 3’ one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Venom 3: The continuation of an expanding universe (November 8, 2024)

In November, ‘Venom 3’ arrives with the promise of further expanding Sony’s universe. With Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, this third installment could further explore the multiversal interaction suggested in ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’. Fans are eager to see what new elements will be added to this already successful franchise.

Kraven the Hunter: A new face in the Spider-Man universe (August 30, 2024)

And let’s not forget ‘Kraven the Hunter’, scheduled for late August. This film offers a new perspective on one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains. With a date change that has generated both controversy and anticipation, ‘Kraven’ promises an altered origin story for the titular character, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, that could lead to his own film series.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: Marvel’s Animated Future (Date TBD)

Finally, ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ continues Sony’s groundbreaking animated saga. Although its release date has not yet been set due to delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes, expectations are through the roof. This film promises to take narrative and animation to a new level, following the success of its predecessors.

MCU TV series in 2024: Expanding the universe

In addition to the movies, 2024 will bring new MCU series, including ‘Echo’, ‘X-Men ’97’, ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’, ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ and ‘Marvel Zombies’. Although exact dates are yet to be confirmed, these series are sure to add more depth and diversity to the already rich Marvel universe.

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Marvel fans. With a mix of long-awaited sequels, new adventures, and bold expansions to the cinematic universe, there’s something for everyone. Stay tuned, because this year promises to be one of the most exciting in the history of superhero cinema.