Each Marvel Studios premiere used to be a moment of joy and one of the great events of the year, but that is now over and The Marvels confirms it.

Warning, this article is opinion and contains SPOILERS. Since Iron Man was released in 2008, they have made a brutal number of Marvel Studios films and series. The last one to be released was The Marvels and when I went to the cinema to see it on the day of the premiere there were almost no people in the room. Quite the opposite of any other installment that used to bring together a large number of fans waiting to see their favorite characters. But it will be difficult to recover the audience. It is also true that it was 5 pm on a Thursday, but even so in a huge room there were only 10 of us.

One important factor could explain this apparent decline in public interest. Some critics of the MCU argue that Marvel Studios’ formula is becoming predictable, with plots and characters following a familiar pattern. The lack of innovation could be leading viewers to seek new cinematic experiences outside of the superhero universe.

This film, unfortunately, fulfills this.

The story simply is: A villain appears, she has a very evil plan and the three protagonists have to learn to work together to defeat her, with their training moment included. Therefore, it makes The Marvels a forgettable film, something that did not usually happen at Marvel Studios, since it had an impact and left you wanting more. Something that now only the post-credits scenes achieve.

The Marvels

The curious thing is that The Marvels is not a bad movie, since it is fun, has good chemistry between the protagonists and great special effects. But it is totally inconsequential, a simple light space adventure and it is a shame that that magic, brilliance or intensity that the MCU had was lost.

And I know perfectly well that they have made minor films over all these years like Ant-Man (2015) or Thor: The Dark World (2013), but the current disinterest has nothing to do with it.

Luckily, all is not lost.

Although The Marvels has not had the impact a Marvel Studios film should have, in 2024 some of the lost ground may be recovered. Since we will be able to see Deadpool 3, where Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Then there are other notable films in 2025 such as Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Blade. Here you can see the changes to the release calendar.

Deadpool 3

Do you think Marvel Studios has lost that spark it once had? Will you go to the cinema to see The Marvels? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

