New information about Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, could shake up the entire film industry.

Are we facing the beginning of the end for Marvel Studios? The new information we bring you is incendiary, since in the middle of a very turbulent year for the MCU, speculation about Kevin Feige’s possible departure from the film studio is intensifying. We tell you everything!

Experts in the field, such as Joanna Robinson, co-author of the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, have sparked debate about whether Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, will step aside.

During a chat on The Town podcast, Joanna Robinson and Matthew Belloni discussed the possibility of Kevin Feige stepping down as the studio faces an uncertain landscape following a year of challenging results and internal turmoil.

Robinson suggests that Kevin Feige could look to focus more on filmmaking. He wonders if his interest lies in taking the reins at Disney amid the ongoing Bob Iger succession issue, but his passion for filmmaking seems to prevail.

Although there has been speculation about a possible role at Lucasfilm for Kevin Feige, especially as a successor to Star Wars fan Kathleen Kennedy, Robinson believes his loyalty lies with the empire he has built at Marvel Studios.

The writer mentions the difficulties faced by Marvel Studios in 2023, from box office problems to behind-the-scenes dramas. In addition, creative and legal problems are pointed out, revealing tensions behind key projects such as The Marvels.

Despite the challenges, Kevin Feige has assured that the MCU has a vast horizon of stories to tell and does not plan to stop in the short term. But a reboot of the cinematic universe is expected with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, so it seems like the ideal time for a change also in the Marvel Studios hierarchy so that everything has a different focus.

The year 2024 has a great asset, since we will be able to see Deadpool 3 with the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Then in 2025 we will see the reboot of the Fantastic Four and Blade, the debut of a spectacular team like The Thunderbolts and also, the first installment of Captain America without Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) that will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

