The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigehas set the record straight regarding the return of the original cast members of the avengers in the UCM. Since the Infinity Saga ended after Avengers: Endgame, the Multiverse Saga is trying to take over with considerable success. Although new Avengers characters have been introduced in recent years, an official team that is known as the next generation of heroes in the world has not yet been formed. UCM.

As the productions are launched with worrying drops at the box office, the fact that the original Avengers have any participation in the upcoming Avengers films has been questioned. Marvel. During the recent premiere of The Marvels, Kevin Feige spoke about all these rumors that suggest that Marvel Studios would be looking for the return of some of the biggest stars.

This was what he said:

We’ll have to see that… Is the rumor that the Avengers will return to the MCU? I haven’t seen anything like that. We are doing a project with Scarlett Johansson. I love Robert, he is part of the family but when it comes to his return, we will have to see.

Although the chances of all this coming true are slim, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty y Avengers: Secret Wars They can be the perfect opportunity in a hypothetical reboot. Now that the strike SAG-AFTRA has concluded, time will tell Marvel Studios will begin to work on agreements with actors who have a long career in the UCM. Until they return, the world can relive the entire Infinity Saga that marked a before and after in the conception of superheroes today.

